Demi Rose has welcomed a new era as the fashion chameleon continued to channel her inner goddess.

In recent social media posts, Demi took a pilgrimage to Egypt, traveling down the Nile and visiting sports like the Great Pyramids of Giza and Elephantine Island.

The trip was more than just a vacation — Demi also created content, dressing as Cleopatra and bathing in the greatness of Egypt.

The ancient civilization’s energy stuck with Demi as she continued with the Egyptian themes.

The 27-year-old beauty shared yet another goddess-themed post over the weekend.

The three-part carousel, shared with Demi’s 19.9 million Instagram followers, featured the model in a gold one-piece with intricately designed beads for an ethereal look.

Demi Rose stuns with photographer Perazna for a goddess-themed shoot

Demi started the carousel strong with her hand on her hip and her eyes directed toward the ceiling.

She sported a skintight sleeveless bodysuit that featured beading around the neckline for a colorful addition to the metallic ensemble.

Demi’s delightful earrings featured two parts, with a red coin, a chain, and a larger gold coin hanging below.

As for Demi’s makeup — that was also on the goddess theme, with beautiful winged eyeliner, lavish lashes, and gold sparkles. She rocked bronzed skin and a glossy pout, amping up the goddess energy.

The model’s hair was voluminous, with light brown tresses cascading down her back in loose waves.

The second image showed a better look at Demi’s porcelain skin with a close-up shot, featuring her stylish manicure. She posed with one hand over her head, revealing black acrylic tips and hearts around the nail bed. Demi accessorized with multiple gold rings and diamonds.

The final photo saw Demi posing against a neutral-colored wall, closing her eyes, and getting into the moment as she worked her angles and looked fierce. In her caption, she explained the energy she conveyed in the post.

She wrote, “The Goddess Experience is the honoring of yourself and who you are, what you wish to become, and how you are going to do it.”

When Demi isn’t busy channeling her inner goddess, you might find her influencing for well-known brands.

Demi Rose models for PrettyLittleThing

One such brand that Demi has modeled for has been PrettyLittleThing. Much like Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing has a fast fashion business model primarily utilizing influencers for advertising.

The United Kingdom-based company has become one of the biggest fast fashion retailers by taking advantage of social media marketing.

Demi was a natural fit as an influencer with the brand, with her beautiful face and respectable social media following. PrettyLittleThing and Demi jetted to Croatia for a photo shoot, capturing 15 looks in the European travel destination.

Demi even shot a behind-the-scenes with the company as she posed for the cameras.

The PrettyLittleThing BTS showed a hint of Demi’s personality for a delightful creation.