Demi Rose had her followers picking their jaws up off the floor after a recent social media share.

The stunning brunette regularly posts updates about her life on her social media, particularly Instagram.

From her various modeling jobs as well as plenty of behind-the-scenes looks at her personal life, Demi is relatively open about the day-to-day happenings of her life.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Demi recently revealed she was putting the majority of her focus into her fitness routine.

In a share to her Instagram Stories, the British native admitted she was working out “5 times a week” with her trainers and that some days she was even working out “twice a day.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Given her killer curves and work as a model, it’s not surprising that Demi is willing to put in the effort to ensure she stays in tip-top shape, and followers got a glimpse of the hard work she’s been putting in when she shared some snaps about her weekend.

Demi Rose shares the highlights from her weekend and gives a glimpse at one of her stunning outfits

Returning to her Instagram Stories, Demi shared two snaps from her weekend fun, including some downtime with her DJ pal Nicole Reynolds.

In the first shot, Demi and Nicole sat across from one another and took a load off by kicking up their feet.

Demi smiled sweetly as she lifted one leg off the ground, giving a peak at her polka dot pantyhose and her bright red, patent leather stiletto booties.

The outfit upped the sizzle factor with a glittery red bustier and matching red purse.

Demi’s luscious brown locks were worn down and cascaded in gorgeous curls down her shoulders and back. The two friends were seemingly enjoying their time with one another.

Demi Rose lounges with her friend in a stunning red outfit. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

The second share in the set was one of Demi’s signature selfies, and she didn’t disappoint.

Demi positioned her camera at arm’s length and tilted her head back, elongating her neckline as she closed her eyes for the shot.

Demi throws her head back for a signature selfie share. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

“It was a good weekend,” Demi captioned her selfie.

Demi poses for photographer Perazna for the ‘Goddess Experience’

Though Demi regularly snaps selfies to share with her 20 million followers, her professional modeling work often finds her working alongside some esteemed photographers to capture other-worldly pictures.

In a recent photo shoot with famed photographer Perazna, Demi seized the opportunity to express her femininity and channel her inner goddess.

The first shot in the three-part post saw Demi in an Egyptian-inspired spandex one-piece. The gold metallic fabric included intricate beading around the neck in various colors.

Demi’s hair was voluminous and flowed perfectly down her back as she gazed up and away from the camera lens.

In the post’s caption, Demi explained what it means to have the “Goddess Experience.”

“The Goddess Experience is the honoring of yourself and who you are, what you wish to become, and how you are going to do it,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Demi has worked with Perazna, though the photographer has a jam-packed schedule working with other influential personalities, including actress Alexis Ren and Author Jay Shetty.

Thankfully, it seems the two have enjoyed working with one another, and it’s likely Demi’s followers will see more of their collaborations in the future.