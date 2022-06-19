Demi Rose removes bikini top for weekend sunbathe

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is topping up her tan in half a bikini. The British model, 27, upped the ante while maintaining her usual class this weekend, posting a sizzling swimwear update for her 19 million+ Instagram followers and looking glamorous as she sunbathed by a pool.

Tagging herself in Ibiza, Spain, the bikini bombshell was enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine, also hopping aboard the trend of using a giant hat to protect one’s modesty.

Demi Rose stuns for topless sunbathing by Ibiza pool

Lounging around on oversized couches and backed by attractive greenery, white walls, and a lush pool, Demi closed her eyes as she held a massive straw hat to her chest.

Showing off her 24-inch waist and curvy hips in a red-piped pair of printed bikini bottoms, the brunette made it clear that she’d removed her top – fans saw a red and halterneck bikini top delicately placed on the cushioned area Demi was sunbathing on.

Posing with her hair swept to one side, Demi sent out zen energy, with a swipe showing her nearly nude as she bronzed herself fully topless and showing only hints of her thong bikini.

“If you need me I’ll be here,” a caption read.

Fans left over 97,000 likes in under an hour. Rose manages to gain likes for almost everything she posts, including the shares earning her cash. In 2020, the former Fashion Nova partner ceased her dealings with the clothing brand, instead hopping right over to Pretty Little Thing. The PLT ambassador now boasts two full-blown edits with the affordable apparel label.

Demi has also been opening up on another side to her career that brings in cash. She’s fresh from an appearance on the Dirty Mother Pukka podcast, where she discussed being on OnlyFans and the stigma that exists for users of the adult platform.

Demi Rose opens up on creepy stalkers on OnlyFans

“Sometimes you get really interesting messages, like they’re just declaring paragraphs and paragraphs of their love for you. It kind of became my normal really. There’s d**k pics and stalkers,” she revealed. Explaining her sign-up, Rose added: “My fans wanted it for a long time, so I thought, ‘Ok if I join, I’m giving them back something.” The model also confirmed that there’s no nudity on her account, stating:

“I’ve been doing implied modeling for a very long time. I don’t show any private parts.”