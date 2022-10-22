Demi Rose is ready to show fans that she’s an angel. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby is absolutely stunning in her latest photo share, which she teased herself but ultimately, the whole photo shoot was shared by her photographer, Perazna.

In it, the Birmingham native looks absolutely angelic in several poses that give her an even more angelic look than usual.

In them, Demi wore large and realistic-looking angel wings and a white thong. While that sounds like a potentially NSFW photo set, these were very tastefully done and feature the social media star from the back and only from very careful angles.

In the first photo, we see Demi from the back while she’s perched over a tea setting while sitting in front of a pond. Her long hair tucked sweetly into a braid with delicate pink flowers making their way down the length.

The second photo sees Demi inside, still from the back with her angel wings on display. This time around, she carefully sipped from a teacup while giving a sideview of her face as she wore ethereal makeup that helped her achieve a glow.

With her famous curves looking killer, the photo looked more artsy than obscene and cut off right at the top of her delicate white thong.

The third photo didn’t feature Demi at all, instead focusing on an outside table with five visible place settings and the fourth photo took us back to Demi. In it, she was inside again, from a different angle so we could better see her wings and fancy flowered braid.

The fifth and final photo was again Demi-free and instead featured a clothesline with towels and a pair of satin panties pinned up to dry.

Demi Rose is in her red era

Many of the photos Demi Rose has shared recently feature her with brunette hair and honey blonde highlights. However, the 27-year-old model recently shared some BTS shots of her recent hair journey and now, she’s sporting a head of bright red hair.

Demi dropped a photo of herself last week when she was at the salon getting the new dye job and then, shared two more photos of the new and dramatically different look.

Now, we’re waiting impatiently for some new photo sets to see Demi’s fiery side and we know they’re going to be incredible.

Demi Rose shared breathtaking photos from St. Lucia

Until Demi updates with some new red-hair photos, we’ll have to just keep enjoying the gorgeous pictures she’s shared from her St. Lucia trip.

In one set, she dropped jaws while posing in a gorgeous blue dress that gave mermaid vibes with a sheer bottom skirt that came down over her legs and feet and also featured a braless spaghetti strap top that came down in a dramatic V, showing off her ample chest.

In another share from the St Lucia trip, Demi Rose wore a bikini that left very little to the imagination with sheer bikini top cups that cleverly covered all the necessary parts with pretty embroidered flowers.