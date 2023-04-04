British model Demi Rose is no stranger to wowing us and has done it all over again.

The 28-year-old has participated in a colorful shoot, and it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Taking to Instagram to document the new snaps, the upload consisted of five images.

“I’ll meet you in your dreams,” Demi wrote in her caption.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 106,500 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be popular with her loyal 20 million followers.

Within the first three slides, Demi opted for a sheer number that looked ethereal on her.

Demi Rose wows in a luxurious photoshoot

For the first three images, Demi looked incredible in a cream lingerie bodysuit that featured a pattern all over. The bodice of the garment appeared to be a skintight fit and complimented her shape.

She teamed the ensemble with a sheer white high-waisted skirt that had a flower design and fell to the floor.

Demi opted for slip-on silver heels that showed off her pedicure. She sported short nails and kept the accessories to a bare minimum, rocking rings and a small handbag.

Demi wore her brunette locks down in curls and applied a coat of lipstick for her makeup.

In the first slide, she was captured from head to toe in front of a multicolored, artistic wall in the middle of a doorway. She raised her left hand to the side of the wall and rested the other on her hip.

Demi gazed to her right with a soft stare and had been captured in beautiful lighting.

In the following frame, she was snapped, staring at herself in the mirror while tilting her head back. Demi raised her hand to her chest and oozed elegance.

For the third pic, she sat down on a golden throne and crossed her legs over while resting her arms on the arms of the chair.

For the remaining two images, Demi donned a sheer lingerie bodysuit with flowers all over by a large window that had a view of the sea. Snapped sitting inside the jacuzzi as well as standing beside it, she appeared to be living her best life.

Demi Rose’s PrettyLittleThing collab was a “dream come true”

Outside of her lingerie modeling, Demi Rose has ventured into fashion by launching her own line with retailer PrettyLittleThing.

Announced in December 2020, the influencer revealed it was “a dream come true” to be announced as their Brand Ambassador as she had “been such a huge fan of the brand for years,” per DIARY Directory.

As seen in the video advertisement above, Demi soaked up the sun in her collection, which was not limited to just lush swimsuits in various styles and colors, as summer dresses and two-piece outfits were also included.

The range is no longer available via the PLT site. However, items can be found on the resale app Depop.