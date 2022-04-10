Demi Rose poses topless as winter ski bunny during resort vacation

Demi Rose at the KISS FM Haunted House Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Demi Rose thrilled her 19.2 million Instagram followers with a very eye-popping and boldly topless photo ahead of the weekend. The 26-year-old social media sensation is currently enjoying a snowy and luxurious vacation in Courchevel, France, and she’s invited fans along for the ride.

Braving freezing temperatures and amid a gorgeous snowy backdrop, the bikini bombshell ditched her trademark swimwear for something more ski appropriate, although this look likely wasn’t keeping her warm.

Demi Rose wows in topless snow snaps

Demi’s curvy display showed her posing on a sun-trap balcony and backed by wood panels and scenic chalets, snow, and trees. Flaunting her famous cleavage, Demi wore only a black and figure-hugging pair of ski pants held up by strappy suspenders — these just about protected the model’s modesty.

Likely driving her male fans wild with the chest show, Demi kept it snow bunny via a pair of black faux fur ear-warmers, with statement shades adding glam. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador posed with both hands near her head, also peeping a cute pink manicure with one hand.

The triple-photo share also included an insight into the high-end resort town of Courchevel, with the final shot showing designer boutique Hermes near a tourism office.

Tagging herself in Courchevel as fans left over 400,000 likes, Demi dropped three snowflake emoji for her short and wordless caption.

Demi Rose is upping her designer game

The high-end shopping opportunities aren’t just for photos, though. Demi has been steadily upping her designer game with outfits from luxury brands including Dior and Chanel, with 2022 also seeing her rocking a head-to-toe Fendi look. Rose, however, remains most loyal to the brand paying her — in October 2020, she became an ambassador for fast-fashion label Pretty Little Thing.

“I’m so excited to announce I am the newest Brand Ambassador for @prettylittlething. We’ve got so many exciting projects coming up for you guys over the next year and I can’t wait to show you all. Stay tuned,” Rose wrote to announce her join.

In August 2021, the ex to rapper Tyga dropped her first edit with Pretty Little Thing. Posing in a burned orange dress, she wrote: “Everyone deserves to feel empowered and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourself to the world as our highest selves. This collection is a form of self expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence.”