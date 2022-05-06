Demi Rose plucks harp in a G-string swimsuit

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is showing her plucky side, and quite literally. The 27-year-old model and social media sensation is fresh from a slew of throwbacks as she took to her Instagram stories this week, with one shot reminding fans of her musical edge.

Demi, who actually plays the harp as part of her self-care, shared an old photo from her prior peroxide blonde days, also showing off her famous curves in a revealing swimwear look.

Demi Rose sizzles in swim look for harp session

Posting for her 19 million+ followers, the British bikini bombshell stunned the camera as she posed with a pink harp. Plucking the strings as she highlighted her 24-inch waist and shapely legs, Demi modeled an unusual cut-out pink swimsuit.

Going cheeky, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador drew attention to her jaw-dropping figure in the bejeweled and G-string one-piece, staying classy despite the amount of skin on show and affording a goddess finish.

Demi wore brightening highlighter on her cheeks and glittery accessories in her hair, plus a pair of sparkly cowboy booties as she sat on a craggy rock.

Demi has been looking back on her life these past few years. Troubled times in London back in 2020 forced the star away from her U.K. base, and it’s a decision she doesn’t regret. Two years ago, Demi quit England to settle in Ibiza, Spain. In September of that year, she opened up to ES, stating:

“I had up and down days, and with so much time on my hands, I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”

Demi Rose is famous in her own right

The feature also saw Rose touch on losing both parents just eight months apart, leading her to focus on her mental health. The result was an outreach to others suffering with mental health issues.

Demi shot to fame following a brief 2016 fling with rapper and ex to Kylie Jenner, Tyga. She is now a bonafide Instagram sensation and fast-rising in the world of fashion, this via her PLT gig.