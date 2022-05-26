Demi Rose plays tennis in bikini with buns out

Demi Rose is smiling close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is playing tennis in a buns-out bikini, and Instagram is loving it. The 27-year-old model and social media sensation was back in her signature swimwear in her latest share, posting an energetic outdoor session and definitely flaunting her figure.

Demi went cheeky in a tight white bikini as she thrilled her 19 million+ followers.

Demi Rose goes buns out for bikini tennis

Two photos showed the British beauty enjoying the outdoors and getting her cardio on. Demi tagged herself in her Ibiza, Spain base, opening with an eye-popping, rear-view serve.

Throwing up her arm and racquet to kick off her match, Demi showcased her famous rear in a white thong bikini, highlighting her 24-inch waist.

Demi went halterneck with her swimwear, also showing off a golden tan, plus a cute sneakers and socks finish.

Meanwhile, a swipe right showed the Pretty Little Thing ambassador facing the camera as she flaunted her cleavage and toned abs, plus offered a better view of her cute white hairband, one matching her all-white outfit. Brandishing her racquet as she rocked dark shades, Demi wrote: “Practice makes perfect.”

Fans left over 400,000 likes overnight. Demi, an eating disorder survivor who weighed as little as 80 pounds at her sickest, embraces her health and fitness via a largely vegan diet and regular workouts. She’s sent out bare-bootied yoga action on her Instagram, plus indoor gym sessions targeting specific muscle areas.

Demi Rose opens up on diet and exercise mentality

The ex to rapper Tyga has also spoken out about her wellness, telling Daily Mail: “I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine.”

Also throwing in a mention of her favorite treats, Rose added: “Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake.” Demi even stated: “All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat. So I’m happy.”

Rose is also a giant fan of sushi, fresh-picked produce, plus smoothies.