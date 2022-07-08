Demi Rose offers rear view in swimsuit

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is flaunting her peachy rear as she reminds fans of her fabulous figure.

The 27-year-old British model made it a throwback affair on her Instagram today, posting stories for her 19 million+ followers and delighting them in a chic swimsuit look.

Demi Rose stuns in cheeky swimsuit and hat

Demi posed rocking waist-length hair as she highlighted her hourglass curves in a leafy setting.

Posing amid greenery and shot from behind, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador sizzled in a cut-out black swimsuit, going high-brow with a massive straw hat and definitely pulling off summer chic.

Sending the camera a piercing gaze, Demi wore highlighter on her cheeks as she posed with parted lips – a ring was the only accessory.

Demi offered no caption, but she did tag artist Still Vika.

Demi Rose in a swimsuit and hat. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi has been packing on the swimwear action this summer. Last weekend, the model stunned fans as she emerged from ocean waters in Ibiza, Spain, opting for a plunging and complicated black swimsuit that clung to her every curve. The social media sensation wore even less a little earlier, this as she sunbathed fully topless and in only black bikini bottoms while soaking up the Mediterranean sun. “Paradise found,” Rose captioned her photo.

Demi has opened up on her figure – the star is an eating disorder survivor who once weighed as little as 80 pounds.

Demi Rose says her figure gains weight ‘fast’

In 2018, Rose spoke to Daily Mail, revealing, “Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter. My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake.”

The ex to rapper Tyga added, “All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat. So I’m happy.” Demi regularly shares her eats on Instagram – this can include everything from fresh steamed fish and seafood to sushi and vegan chocolate cake. Rose also keeps in shape via non-invasive, non-surgical, and anti-cellulite treatments at the Shane Cooper Clinic in London – when she’s in town, of course.

In 2020, Demi quit the U.K. to live in Ibiza, Spain. That same year, she landed her ambassador role with the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.