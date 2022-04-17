Demi Rose offers rear view in sheer dress

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is sizzling in a completely sheer dress while offering a view of her famous backside. The 27-year-old model thrilled her 19 million+ Instagram followers with another racy share over Easter, posting stunning snaps from Palm Springs and gaining over 195,000 likes in under a day.

Demi has been jet-setting all spring, first hitting up St. Lucia in the Caribbean, then Courchevel, France for some snow. Now, she’s in the U.S. and living it large for Coachella.

Demi Rose goes sheer to hit Coachella

Opening from an empty and palm-fringed road, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador drew attention to her tiny, 24-inch waist and curvy rear while in a sheer and woven white skirt, one worn with only a thong beneath.

Managing to stay classy despite the amount of skin on show, Demi better showcased her near-backless pink top with a swipe right, where the photo came close up and showing off her pretty features.

Rose wore edgy small shades, and her flowing locks dyed blonde, with the shoot also a glam one via flawless makeup and the model’s signature golden tan. Demi took a break from promoting her partnership with affordable clothing label PLT Instead, she tagged her hair and makeup team and used a caption to confirm she’s hitting up Coachella.

“First Coachella,” Demi wrote with a palm tree and star emoji.

Coachella is this year back in action following two canceled years, this on account of the global pandemic. This year, the annual music festival has welcomed stars including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus model Olivia Culpo and actress Vanessa Hudgens. Demi, linked to Kylie’s ex Tyga back in 2016, is proving that Brits are welcome.

Demi Rose doesn’t regret quitting the U.K.

In 2020, Demi made headlines for quitting the U.K. and starting up a fresh life in Ibiza, Spain. Following the July move, she opened up to ES, revealing:

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things.” She added: “I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made.”