Demi Rose offers rear view in sheer dress

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is delighting her 19 million+ Instagram followers with a fairytale-like video as she models a completely see-through dress. The British model, 27, last week ditched her signature bikinis for a covered-up and ethereal look as she channeled princess-by-a-waterfall vibes, with the video seeing Demi creating her “own magic.”

Rose, who has been traveling of late and recently hit up Coachella festival in Palm Springs, CA, opted out of a geotag, although fans do know she’s finally home in Ibiza, Spain.

Demi Rose stuns in waterfall video

Footage showed the Pretty Little Thing ambassador delicately padding across a stone and greenery-wrapped path. Demi was making her way towards a gushing waterfall while sunlight poured all over her, and the feel was angelic from the get-go.

Fans saw the bikini bombshell in a short-sleeved and sheer white dress, one she carried with both arms on either side of her while wearing her long flowing locks all blonde and cascading down her back.

Demi took a moment to pause as the light fabrics danced around her body, also turning around for a full 360 of her sheer outfit as she enjoyed the scenery. The social media star ensured her famous rear got its moment – as ever, though, with Demi, the finish was impeccably classy.

“Create your own magic,” the caption read.

Rose gained over 124,000 likes for her post, although this video was trumped on the likes front by a recent bikini one. Here, the stunner flaunted her sensational assets while in a revealing green two-piece as she lounged around, seemingly eyeing up a Hot Girl Summer 2022 and writing: “Summer is that you?” Rose was still on the West Coast in the share uploaded six days ago, this after attending her first ever Coachella.

Demi Rose climbing the ranks with Pretty Little Thing

Demi continues to promote the Pretty Little Thing clothing brand she fronts on Instagram – October 2020 marked the star switching from rival brand Fashion Nova, and she’s now got two full-blown PLT edits under her belt. The second came in 2021, with Rose saying:

“Everyone deserves to feel empowered, and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourselves to the world as our highest selves. This collection is a form of self-expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while.”