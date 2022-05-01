Demi Rose offers rear view in G-string

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose got her thigh-highs on for a big backside display ahead of the weekend. The British model and social media sensation thrilled her 19 million+ social media followers with another curvy display as she posed in a statement G-string look with cowgirl vibes.

Demi has been out on the West Coast to attend Coachella this year, with the video seeing her embracing the desert landscapes she’s recently been visiting.

Demi Rose stuns in revealing thigh-highs look

Posting from Palm Springs, CA, the 27-year-old offered a rear view as she posed amid rocky desert landscapes and semi-cloudy skies.

Demi opted for a complicated thong getup that was approaching swimsuit territory, also throwing in fringe accents via a leather belt as she went cheeks-out.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador, staying classy despite the amount of skin exposed, wore thigh-high and buckled brown leather boots, also toting a boho and stone-adorned bag across her shoulder as her hair blew in the wind.

Gaining over 240,000 likes for her booty-baring share, Demi wrote: “Just getting round to posting…Been having too much fun.”

Demi had announced her arrival at Coachella back on April 16 via a stunning shot showing her in a sheer white skirt as she embraced the California sunshine. Posing rear to the camera as she enjoyed a palm-fringed and empty road, Demi wrote: “First Coachella.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

This year, Coachella was attended by stars including singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey, socialite Paris Hilton, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and singer Lizzo. Also in attendance were reality sibling duo, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Demi Rose reveals figure secrets

Demi’s curves are now world-famous, and she’s offered an insight into how she keeps her figure. Speaking to The Sun, the brunette revealed:

“I have a Nike trainer, and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work, and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too. He trains a lot of footballers and has worked with Anthony Joshua.”

“If I’m in Birmingham, I try to go to the gym three to four times a week. I don’t really have much carbs, basically nuts, nuts, nuts. For breakfast, it’s usually eggs. Lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood,” she added, continuing: “For dinner, I like protein, like fish with vegetables or sushi. Then more nuts. My guilty pleasure is chocolate nuts or salted nuts!”

In 2020, Demi left the U.K. for a new life in Ibiza, Spain.