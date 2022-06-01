Demi Rose offers rear view in braless dress

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is stunning her 19 million+ Instagram followers in a jaw-dropping dress. The 27-year-old model ditched her signature bikinis for a dressed-up look five days ago, posing glamorously with old-school bombshell vibes and offering a view of her famous rear.

Looking drop-dead gorgeous, the British beauty went for a smudge-print finish, also opting for skintight fabrics that clung to her every curve.

Demi Rose looks drop-dead gorgeous in tight dress

Shot indoors and amid muted accent furnishings, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador posed resting one hand against woods and turning around as she modeled a backless and slinky dress.

Going braless and highlighting her toned back, Demi showed off the silky and pink number, one fading into blue and white tones below the waist. Rose also clutched a blush pink bag with a gold chain handle, with a flawless makeup and red lips matching the dolled-up vibe.

With her hair cascading down her back, the Instagram star drove fans to swipe, where she reappeared lounging around a red velvet couch adorned with plump decor cushions.

A trophy and heart emoji captioned the shot, one placing Demi at her Ibiza, Spain base.

Demi’s looks continue to make headlines. Four days ago, the bombshell posed for a gorgeous snap while posing by an outdoor hot tub, also upping her designer game as she flaunted her cleavage in a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bikini. Showing she knows her high-end brands, the ex to rapper Tyga sizzled in her skimpy swimwear, also throwing out a soft smile, plus her hair all waved.

Demi Rose pushing on after family tragedy

Demi has revealed that the glossy front on Instagram isn’t necessarily reflective of her true self. The star tragically lost both parents under eight months apart, something she opened up on towards the start of the pandemic.

Speaking on a Pretty Little Thing podcast, she revealed: “I’ve lost both of my parents, my dad cancer and my mum had a heart attack which caused a stroke when I was 17 and I was left as her carer as she was left disabled. I was caring for her for so many years, about seven years.”

“Then my dad passed away with cancer and then my mum then sadly passed away seven months after him with a stomach infection,” she added, concluding that reaching out and helping others is “important” to her. Following the loss of her parents, Demi moved from the U.K. to Ibiza, Spain.