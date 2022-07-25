Demi Rose offers rear view in a sheer dress

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose shared a sizzling shot, one hiding her face but not her famous figure.

The British model, 27, has been super quiet on Instagram this month, with no permanent posts since July 1, but she’s been busy on her stories, where photos and videos have been showing her travels.

Sharing a quick weekend shot on Sunday, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador showed off her curvy rear in a wowing sheer dress, going classy and beaded and likely delighting her 19.9 million followers.

Posing at sunset and overlooking ocean waters, the social media star highlighted her hourglass curves while in a strappy and see-through dress that was more skin than fabric.

Held together by silver crystals and a wide-meshed finish, the figure-hugging number showcased Demi’s every curve, including her tiny, 24-inch waist.

The ex to rapper Tyga wore her long dark locks down, also opting out of a caption or geotag.

Demi had lasted posted with ocean snaps to kick off the month of July, as she celebrated finally being back in her Ibiza, Spain base after months of travels. The jet-setter has, in 2022, traveled to snowy Courchevel in France, St. Lucia in the Caribbean, plus the West Coast of the U.S. for the Coachella music festival.

Demi Rose living her best life after quitting the U.K.

In July 2020, Demi left her London base, choosing the sunny Mediterranean as she settled into her new Ibiza home.

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me,” she told ES in October of that year, adding: “I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”

Demi Rose approaches 20 million Instagram followers

In 2019, Demi hit 15 million Instagram followers and is now 100,000 followers away from hitting a 20 million-strong following. The former Fashion Nova face joined MySpace back in the day to avoid school bullies – now the tables have turned as she enjoys a full-blown sensation status, also a celebrity one.