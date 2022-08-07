Demi Rose leans off boat in sheer white dress

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is cruising through Greek ocean waters as she goes carefree and stuns in a sheer dress.

The British social media sensation, 27, is enjoying well-earned time off as she hits up Athens following a stint in Mykonos this month. While Instagram updates have been sparse over recent weeks, Demi has kept fans updated via her stories.

Posting for her 19.9 million followers over the weekend, Demi shared footage of herself breezing across seas and on a boat.

Leaning back on a wooden chair attached to the edge of the boat by metal poles, Demi arched her back away from the water vessel and towards the ocean, this as the camera also captured a stunning and fiery orange sunset.

Highlighting her famous curves but in a low-key way, Demi went sleeveless in a sheet-like and sheer white dress, one covering her up but also affording a view of her curvy silhouette.

Demi’s waist-length hair blew in the wind as she placed one hand to her head. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador offered no caption as she let the video do the talking.

Demi’s permanent posts ceased for the whole of July, this as she enjoyed her summer vacation and took a break from shouting out the PLT brand she fronts. Kicking off August with a bang, the influencer returned with a bombshell bikini shot, posing in swim bottoms and pasties while sizzling from outdoor steps in Mykonos.

“She’s back,” Demi wrote, with fans leaving over 340,000 likes.

Demi Rose reveals the ‘best decision’ she’s ever made

Fans of Demi know that she was unhappy with her London lockdown during early parts of the global coronavirus pandemic. In July 2020, she packed up her belongings and moved to Ibiza, Spain, later opening up on her decision as she spoke to ES.

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work,” she revealed.

Demi Rose approaches 20 million Instagram followers

Demi joined the digital space to escape cruel school bully torments. Her career took off, and by 2019, she had 15 million Instagram followers. Now, the bombshell is approaching 20 million.

