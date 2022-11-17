Demi Rose shows off dark eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Demi Rose has been showing off her fabulously good looks on social media for several years.

Her connection to major labels and brands has taken her far, and she consistently shouts out the companies she’s collaborating with.

Sometimes, Demi shows off her dreamy vacation experiences in places like Positano and Costa Rica.

Other times, she shows off the trendiest fashion statements that fill her closet. It’s quite rare to see someone like Demi wearing the same thing twice!

Demi recently shared a picture on her Instagram Story wearing a stunning vintage dress from Dolce & Gabanna.

The sultry image left a little to the imagination due to the material that her dress was made out of. This isn’t the first time Demi has dressed up in a way to show off her fabulous figure, either.

Demi Rose is stunning in Dolce & Gabbana

Demi showed off her perfect curves in a sheer dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress was made mainly of skin-colored fabric with black ruched material from her chest to her midsection and hips.

It was also covered in a few scattered pieces of fabric that resembled whittled rose petals. The dress had thin spaghetti straps that laid perfectly over her shoulders, showing off tons of skin from her neck to her upper chest.

Demi Rose poses in a sheer dress. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Her white underwear was visible underneath the dress as well. Demi rocked simple white acrylic nails, three sparkling rings, and a dramatic face of makeup. Her dark red hair was pulled up into a bun with a few strands left behind to frame her face.

Demi Rose is a star in Pretty Little Thing pieces

Demi models for an incredibly trendy brand called Pretty Little Thing. She shot an advertisement video for the company wearing a slew of sultry items starting with a two-piece bikini covered in tons of bright colors.

In an army-style swirl, the bikini was green, black, pink, and red. The clasp that was right and center at the bottom of her bikini top was silver with an intricate design.

The second thing Demi wore in the promotional video was an orange cutout dress that was shimmery enough to look like it had a golden hue. It had missing fabric over her lower chest, upper belly, hips, and thighs to show off tons of skin.

Next, Demi wore a two-piece bikini in the color black with another major cutout design over the chest and hips. She added a sheer black cover-up around her waist and a gold chain around her stomach. She continued with the video with many other stunning designs.