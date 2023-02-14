Demi Rose channeled her inner goddess in her latest photoshoot. The social media model posed in a dramatic entryway, looking ethereal as ever.

The 27-year-old wore the dry-wet dress designed by Effe. The gown clung to her body perfectly and featured a halter neckline, low back, white ruching, and sheer paneling to create the illusion that the dress was wet. Demi’s dress pooled to the floor for added drama to her look.

With an ensemble so stunning, it’s no surprise that she decided not to add any jewelry to the look.

She also opted for the wet look with her hair by coating it with moose and letting it cascade onto her back.

Demi’s makeup looked amazing sporting gold eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To fit the theme of her photoshoot, she posed while eating grapes on a couch and feeling “nourished” while doing it.

Demi Rose reveals the secret to her amazing physique

Demi Rose has always been known for her amazing body. Since she got into modeling, she made it a point to work on her figure to make it the best that it could be.

While talking to Women’s Fitness, she admitted that her best investment was her personal trainer, Dean DeLandro.

She told the publication, “He always creates the best training programs for me to reach my goals. I train with Dean four times or more a week for one hour each time. We usually work on my glutes, abs and conditioning my body sessions with some cardio.”

Not only does Demi have a serious exercise program, but she also has a strict diet to live by. She told the website that she prioritizes healthy eating and avoids as many carbs as possible. The model specifically makes sure to stay away from bread, pasta, and sugar at all costs.

Demi Rose stuns in a skintight dress

While on a beautiful trip to Egypt, Demi Rose took the photo opportunity to pose in a colorful maxi dress amongst the pyramids.

The dress featured an intricate pattern, short sleeves, and a high neckline.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a blue embellished bag and a red scarf that she left to flow in the wind. She wore a black wig with red twists and a full bang to mimic the look of Cleopatra.

Demi’s makeup looked stunning as well, completing the look with brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.