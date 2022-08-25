Demi Rose is ‘glamour girl’ in sheer red robe

Demi Rose is living glamorously in a sheer red robe. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose has been stunning fans with some sizzling throwback pics as the model ends her trip in Mykonos, Greece, to head back to the UK for her next move.

The 27-year-old model shared several throwbacks to her Instagram Stories yesterday, including a calendar throwback video.

She also shared a few posts she previously shared on Instagram, highlighting them again so her millions of new followers could get a look at some of her past styles.

One look she shared featured a black latex bikini from a trip to Thailand a little over three years ago, while another was a throwback from earlier this year.

Demi shared the quick snap of herself from earlier this year, backed by red neon lighting and matching decor as she lounged in a red robe.

The red hot look was captured by photographer Danny Desantos, who appears to take many of Demi’s photos.

Demi Rose is red hot in sheer robe

The photo was simply captioned, “Glamour girl,” with three heart-shaped exclamation points. The frilly robe was made from a sheer red fabric with the hems covered in red boa fluff.

Adding to the red theme, Demi wore strappy red heels with the robe and even had her toenails painted red to match.

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

The model seemed to be reminiscing over some of her favorite looks, meanwhile, fans are ready to see what the PrettyLittleThing ambassador has coming up next.

She announced her own collection through the brand as well, so between her own line and being an ambassador, it’s likely that Demi made a pretty penny from working with PrettyLittleThing.

How much does Demi Rose make from PrettyLittleThing?

Demi is likely considered a mega influencer given her 19.9 million followers on Instagram, so if she gets paid per post, she could make a lot for every post.

While it’s unclear exactly how much Demi has made from her modeling, influencing, and her own line of clothing through PrettyLittleThing, it’s safe to say she’s comfortable.

WLFA reports that some influencers with one million followers or more can earn up to $250,000 in sponsorships alone, and the numbers can increase from there based on the number of followers and the engagements on each post.

Some influencers charge per post, with estimates at roughly $25 per follower. For Demi, this would mean roughly $500 million per post. So, it’s more likely that she has a sponsorship or contracted pay instead of a per-post pay.