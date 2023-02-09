Model Demi Rose may have brought her lengthy Egyptian vacation to an end, but that didn’t mean she was done sharing the stunning content she’d captured while on her journey.

The 27-year-old has spent the last three weeks sharing various pictures from several photo shoots she took part in while in the middle east.

From the pyramids to elaborate ruins, Demi was able to switch up locations and ensured her looks could match as she posed for an array of creative snaps to add to her modeling portfolio.

In her most recent share, Demi toned down her Egypt-themed looks and instead opted for a romantic moment that could have been pulled straight from a Jane Austin novel.

In addition, the brunette beauty also gave her fans and followers a look at the other aspects of her travel, including food and her luxurious view for the morning.

According to the curvy model, the moment left her feeling nothing but “bliss.”

Demi Rose shares a romantic photo during her trip to the Red Sea

In the Instagram post, Demi shared a carousel upload that included four snaps.

The first picture, and arguably the most stunning of the set, featured Demi herself standing between open doors leading to a balcony.

The glass panes were encased in white painted frames, and elaborate cream-colored curtains hung just behind them.

Demi posed front and center in a handkerchief-type dress that was draped intentionally around her body.

One corner of the garment draped across her chest and was tied off at the top of one shoulder. The rest of the piece wrapped around her hips and were tied just around her back.

Demi held a soft gaze off-camera, and her light brown hair was piled loosely atop the crown of her head.

She kept her accessories minimal and simply donned one ring on her middle finger.

The other pictures included a book opened to a page that read “The Myth of Isis” beside a couple of drinks, a shot of pancakes with a side of fruit, and Demi’s view from the balcony where she likely ate.

Demi models Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana for tea time

While Demi is unwinding from her latest trip to model amongst the greatest sites Egypt has to offer, she had previously posed in a completely different setting while modeling gorgeous pieces from luxury brands Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

In the post, shared near the end of 2022, Demi had deep red locks and was sitting down for a cup of tea.

As she gazed down at the elaborate setup in front of her, Demi smiled lightly as she poured a cup of tea for herself.

This isn’t the first time Demi has sported luxury brands while modeling. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Demi modeled Dolce & Gabbana again while being snapped by photographer Perazna.

Demi captioned one post, “Librarian girl.”