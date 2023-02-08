Demi Rose has a fabulous life, and she shared a glimpse of her experiences with a delightful social media share.

The British beauty has been touring locations seen only on travel channels or in history books.

Earlier this week, Demi channeled her inner goddess as she posed by the Giza Pyramids and soaked up the natural beauty. She has also been living it up in Egypt and documenting her fun with followers.

A recent post showed it was on to the next for the famous influencer who found a new magnificent place to pose.

In true Demi style, she has taken pictures in each location, turning the Nile into her own personal photoshoot.

With the jam-packed IG carousel shared with her 19.8 million followers, it is easy to see how Demi amassed such a following. Demi received 107,000 likes for the latest post, although that number is certain to grow as more fans see the content.

Demi Rose channels inner goddess by the Nile

Demi looked incredible as she soaked up the sights and sounds of the Nile, wearing a traditional blue dress and working her angles. The garment looked hand-beaded with intricate decorations adding color and texture to the piece.

There was a plunging neckline and ruching on the bodice with a corset-style feature, cinching Demi’s tiny waist. After the waist, the material flared out with sheer tulle touching the ground.

Demi accessorized with gold jewelry and a blue purse as she channeled her inner Egyptian goddess.

As Demi posed, her beautiful golden tan and glowing skin were apparent. She donned lined eyes and glossy lips for the fabulous share.

The ex of Tyga rocked her long brown tresses in a sleek straight style with braids adding a feminine vibe to her hair. Bows decorated each braid, taking the twists to the next level.

Demi dropped a geotag of Elephantine Island, sharing specific location details with curious fans.

Her caption read, “Love on the Nile banks.”

Demi Rose models for PrettyLittleThing

Demi makes her money by influencing, which involves posing in clothing for brands and selling the products. One brand that has secured Demi’s services is PrettyLittleThing, a fast-fashion company like Fashion Nova.

Demi headed to Croatia with PrettyLittleThing to do a photo shoot for the brand. The model also did a behind-the-scenes video, which detailed her experiences in the beautiful country.

The video allowed viewers to see what a day in the life of a top influencer entailed. As one might expect, the clip showed a lot of scenic destinations and, of course, fashion.

A tired but upbeat Demi revealed at the end of the video that she shot 15 looks for the Croatia PrettyLittleThing trip.

From the Nile to Croatia, there’s no telling where Demi might head next.