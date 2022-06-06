Demi Rose introduces herself in string bikini on a boat

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is offering a unique introduction as she stuns in a string bikini from a boat. Thrilling her 19 million+ followers in her weekend social media share, the British beauty flaunted her iconic curves in a skimpy two-piece, also quickly gaining likes.

Going with a “Me, myself and I” caption, the 27-year-old opened low-key with a close-up, but she quickly showed off the curves.

Demi Rose stuns with bikini photos on boat

In her first photo, Demi snapped herself while peeping her stringy bikini top, one showing her beautifully made up and rocking her hair down with braided detailing.

Showing off her tan and cleavage in the second photo, Demi posed backed by Spanish ocean waters and craggy rocks, soaking up the sun in a burgundy two-piece with a dangerously low-cut neckline.

The ex to rapper Tyga added in a multicolor and frayed skirt as she smiled while catching rays, also going barefoot as she chilled on the boat.

The final slide showed off the sheer cover-up skirt, although Rose had lowered it to afford a view of her curvy rear.

The photos racked up over 100,000 likes in under two hours.

Demi is now back to enjoying her Ibiza, Spain base after extensive 2022 travels taking her to the Caribbean, France, and the U.S. Celebrating being back home as she posed in a plunging Louis Vuitton bikini on May 28, Demi smiled while hanging out by an outdoor tub as she gained over 277,000 likes, writing: “Island life.” Rose quit the U.K. for Ibiza in 2020 following a miserable London lockdown.

Rose was body-shamed by trolls towards the start of the pandemic, although she’s revealed a hack for ensuring hateful comments don’t reach her. “I have their comments hidden as I found the option to on my settings, so I never see any negativity, which helps me a lot,” she told Heat World.

Demi Rose has a handle on burn-out

Touching on her fame, appearances, high-profile travels, and Pretty Little Thing ambassador status, the Instagram star admitted that she does suffer from occasional burn-out, adding: “I like to make sure I have a good amount of rest whether I am traveling or working and if I don’t then I start to feel this way. Coffee helps!”

Demi now boasts two edits with affordable clothing label PLT. She joined the brand in 2020, ending her dealings with PLT’s rival company Fashion Nova.