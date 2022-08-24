Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is offering up her famous curves twice in one go as she revisits one of her favorite calendar shoots.

The British model this week took it way back to 2017 when she released a calendar that included both lingerie and swimwear looks.

Posting to her Instagram stories, the 27-year-old shared a video showing the flip from one calendar page to another, also thanking photographer Danny Desantos.

Footage showed the Pretty Little Thing ambassador showing off her world-famous figure as she first appeared in jeans and a plunging and white lacy bra.

Highlighting her 24-inch waist, the stunner went bombshell-like with curled hair, parted lips, and a deep golden tan, with the second calendar page showing her in her signature bikini. Here, Demi showcased her curves in a segmented and banded red bikini with a plunging neckline while posing by a white wall and with her arms up above her head.

“My 2017 calendar @dannydesantos,” she wrote.

By 2017, Demi was already on the celebrity map, following her brief 2016 fling with rapper and ex to Kylie Jenner, Tyga. Demi is assumed single right now – her last major relationship with DJ Chris Martinez ended in 2019.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi Rose hits superstar status as she approaches 20 million followers

Demi’s following is rising, and she is 100,000 fans away from hitting 20 million followers on Instagram.

“I’ve had Instagram since I was 18,” she told The Sun back in 2016, adding:

“Posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2million now. In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognizing me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it.”

Seemingly fully aware that the more skin on show, the more popular the image, Demi continued: “Bikini pictures usually do the best, and body pictures, cute dress and a smile…but usually if my body is in it, it does well.”

Demi Rose cherry-picked by Pretty Little Thing

In 2020, Demi made a major brand switch, ending her dealings with fashion label Fashion Nova. She joined forces with the brand’s direct competitor, Pretty Little Thing, becoming an ambassador for them. She has since released two edits with PLT.

Also fronting PLT are model Jordyn Woods and reality star Larsa Pippen.