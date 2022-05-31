Demi Rose in tight white bikini with bedroom curves

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in an intimate bedroom video. The 27-year-old British model has made headlines for slipping into the tiniest bikinis this year, and her video was added to the pile this week.

Stunning her 19 million+ followers via her Instagram stories, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador sizzled in a plunging and tight white bikini, also showing off her love of white interior decor.

Demi Rose stuns in challenging bikini

Filming herself in a selfie amid makeup prep for a beaded and topless outfit shoot, Demi looked pool-ready in her halterneck bikini, one coming minimal on the fabrics.

The Instagram star showcased her famous cleavage tastefully as the fabrics clung to her every curve, also drawing attention to her 24-inch waist and curvy hips, plus her golden tan.

Demi largely hid her face as she wore her hair in fun waved pigtails, also offering a peek at her bedroom, with fans seeing a crisp white color palette. The footage then swung to a makeup artist applying the finishing bronzer touches to the model’s chest for her cleavage-baring bead outfit, shared over the weekend.

Demi has definitely climbed the ranks. The star joined MySpace to escape school bullies, and she’s definitely having the last laugh now. In 2016, she had a brief fling with rapper Tyga. Now, the social media favorite is both an ambassador for clothing brand PLT and a collaborator with the label via edits.

Demi Rose opens up on her figure

Speaking to Daily Mail in 2018, the eating disorder survivor opened up on her diet and her figure, stating: “My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake. All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat. So I’m happy.”

Rose added: “Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.” Demi regularly shares her eats on Instagram – everything from fresh-caught seafood and sushi, to vegan chocolate cake. Rose has also suffered her fair share of body-shaming on social media, even clapping back after a troll told her she’s gained weight over quarantine.