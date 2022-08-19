Demi Rose in thong prepares for helicopter ride

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is ready to hit the skies as she shows off her famous figure in a new Instagram post.

The British model, 27, has already spent much of summer 2022 jet setting, and she looked ready for another journey as she updated for her 19.9 million followers last weekend.

Posing with her jaw-dropping curves on show, Demi sizzled from a helicopter pad area as she turned the whole thing into her own runway show, opting to go leggy in a skirt that blew up in the wind and proving she doesn’t need a bikini to make a headline.

The social media sensation was filmed amid a breeze and under beating rays as she posed in a pleated and tiny black miniskirt revealing a thong beneath – she added in a tight and bright red sleeveless top, plus a sizzling pair of matching red boots rising to her thighs.

Going girly as she clutched a red purse shaped into a rose, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador struck a leggy pose before walking away from the camera and towards a white helicopter seen in the distance.

In a caption, the former Fashion Nova partner wrote, “With a taste of your lips, I’m on a ride.”

Demi Rose ups her designer game

Fans may have spotted that the purse was from luxury Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana. While Demi fronts affordable clothing line PLT, she has been upping her designer game this year – in particular, she’s been shouting out Kylie Jenner-adored French label Dior.

Demi has also been making summer headlines for opening up on her past, one that came with heavy bullying. “Through my childhood at school, I just got bullied by everyone. Boys, girls, and so I wasn’t really able to learn,” Demi told Dirty Mother Pukka podcast earlier this year.

“Everyone just used to like to pick on me, put chewing gum in my hair, like, just to wind me up for their own entertainment,” the ex to rapper Tyga added.

Demi Rose stuns fans with more curvy shots

Now a social media superstar, Demi is having the last laugh. On August 9, the stunner put her curves on show while in a plunging and patterned busiter top and tight jeans, this as she soaked up the sun from Mykonos, Greece and posed amid the island’s iconic windmills.

“The perfect top doesn’t exist…” she humorously wrote.