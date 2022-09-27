Demi Rose in sweet eyelet dress blows kisses from her favorite place

Demi Rose rocked a white eyelet dress. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Demi Rose relaxed in a white eyelet dress as she blew kisses from her favorite place.

The model and influencer shared a video clip of her laying out on a couch and smiling happily in a stunning lacy outfit.

As the camera panned down Demi subtly revealed some of her tanned physique.

The camera then focused on her face as Demi batted her eyelids and blew a kiss to her fans with the words “Happy place” sitting at the bottom of the screen.

A final shot showed a stunning backdrop of palm trees, a clear blue sky, and a pool with mountains in the distance.

Demi captioned the video, which was shared on Instagram, “Work calls from home.”

It looked like she was perfectly in her element as she simply sizzled in her low-cut dress.

The outfit was pure white with eyelet fringing and a plunging neckline. Demi also wore jeweled earrings and draped her braided hair across the back of the couch to complete the blissful set-up.

Demi Rose’s rocks a flowy skirt while posing in Greece

Demi has amassed 19.9 million followers on Instagram and she frequently delights them with gorgeous snaps of her in skimpy bikinis and revealing outfits.

A recent picture she posted on social media saw her adopt a classic pose while visiting the Greek capital of Athens in a black lacy top and a long, flowing, sheer skirt.

The beauty stood leaning on a pillar for the elegant shot in front of an ancient Greek building.

Her sheer, floral skirt was cut open at the front to reveal one of her long, tanned legs. She completed the stunning look with a pair of strappy turquoise high heels.

Demi captioned the pic, “Your soul is what makes you attractive.”

Demi Rose is a ‘goddess’ in Greece

Demi has been posting a number of sizzling snaps from her travels in Greece.

Monsters and Critics told how one stunning snap posted to her Instagram saw her feeling like a “Grecian goddess.”

She wore a denim dress with a plunging neckline for the photo in which she fanned herself in front of ancient ruins. A silver necklace was reminiscent of the classical era and she captioned the shot, “Embracing my Grecian goddess.”

Demi also showed off her stunning figure in a see-through outfit as she enjoyed the sunset during a recent boat trip.

The model relaxed in front of a beautiful background of gentle waves and a burnt orange sky as she sipped a beverage for the clip.