Demi Rose in string bikini highlights her jewels

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is showing off her world-famous curves in a bejeweled bikini, and it might just be her tiniest swimwear look to date.

The British model, 27, offered a zoom-in of her hourglass silhouette in an Instagram story shared with her 19 million+ followers on Monday, and it was bikini game strong from the social media sensation.

Demi Rose stuns in tiny jewel bikini

Ditching the professional photographers and taking things into her own hands, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador thrilled her army of fans as posed indoors and modeling a barely-there bikini covered in multicolor gems.

Quickly switching to an outdoor terrace setting as she peeped her Ibiza, Spain digs, Demi sizzled in the plunging and stringy two-piece, highlighting her 24-inch waist and curvy hips, plus her golden tan.

Demi sent out a warm smile at the start, then going poker vback in the day to escape school bullies. With gigs galore, a PLT ambassador status, and a celebrity profile, the ex to rapper Tyga is having the last laugh. In September 2020, Rose opened up on all aspects of her life, including what looked like disbelief at her own popularity.

Demi Rose still taken aback by popularity

“When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away,” she told ES.

Demi added, “I honestly can’t believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing.” Demi had, in the interview, opened up about losing both parents under eight months apart.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In 2019, Demi celebrated hitting 15 million Instagram followers. Posting swimsuit-clad and from a bobbing boat, the stunner wrote: “Heaven is a state of mind,” continuing: “15 million of you. I am amazed. I never would have thought when I began Instagram and started modeling at 18 to have such an amazing fan base like I do now. I appreciate and love you all so much. Thank you for all your support.”

Rose is now approaching 20 million fans on Instagram. In 2020, she ceased her dealings with fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova, switching to rival label PLT.