Demi Rose in string bikini enjoys weekend reading

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is educating herself with a good weekend read as she flaunts her world-famous bikini body.

The 27-year-old British model and social media sensation kept it chill in her Saturday share, posting for her 19 million+ Instagram followers and 100% nailing her caption.

Demi Rose stuns in weekend bikini with good book

In a trio of photos, Demi showed her cozy terrace nook as she lounged around on a cream couch and backed by climbing wall greenery.

Showing off her cleavage while in a plunging and sunglow orange bikini top, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador paired her swimwear with a matching skirt adding in pops of burnt orange, brown, and yellow. Going barefoot as she chilled in both sunlight and shade, Demi was photographed focused on her book – anyone swiping right saw what she was reading.

The next photo showed a close-up of Demi’s reads as she dug into her PSYCHOSOPHY book, with the curve show strong here, too.

In her closing snap, the ex to rapper Tyga shared the “First Lesson” in the book. “Knowledge is power,” a sassy caption read.

Fans have left Demi over 200,000 likes. The model is also approaching 450,000 likes for a May 30 share, one showing her braving a shirtless and braless look while modeling a beaded and pearl jacket – the eye-popping look was very much open-chested as Demi posed by a tree and in a knotted white sarong skirt. “Divine,” the Instagram star told her followers.

Demi is now approaching 20 million followers – she hit 15 million in 2020. In the fall of that year, she signed with affordable clothing label PLT, switching over from the brand’s rival company, Fashion Nova.

Demi Rose thinks career working out was a ‘blessing’

Demi has opened up on her rise to fame, one that began with her joining MySpace to escape school bullies.

Speaking on Radio 1 Newsbeat, Demi revealed: “I always wanted to get into modeling. When I eventually got there I classed it as a blessing because I grew up being bullied and didn’t have many friends at all.” Rose also opened up on a tough pandemic, this as she continued to grieve losing both parents under eight months apart in 2019.

“Having to deal with my parents’ house and selling their stuff – it was a really sad place for me,” she said. “I wanted to go and travel but I had three months in London, which was a lot of facing what I had been through and was a time of reflection.”