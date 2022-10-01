Demi Rose in skimpy bikini with mirror view

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is showing off her sizzling curves in a new bikini look.

The social media favorite stunned her army of followers in a new selfie ahead of the weekend, posing in front of a mirror and definitely choosing one of her skimpiest swimwear looks to date.

Demi, 27, has already made swimwear headlines this week as she showed off her fabulous flowers while in a barely-there pool look, and she was back for more on Friday.

Posting for her 19.9 million Instagram followers, Demi highlighted her gorgeous figure in a deep-cut and black bikini with a cute clasp detail at the bust.

Going for a wild-haired and curly look as she ditched her usual glam, Demi posed cocking her head to the side a little, while holding up her phone.

She also opted for a skirt matching her swimwear as she showed off her toned waistline.

The ex to rapper Tyga also wore a chic and open black duster robe with a light pattern finish, going for a boudoir look as she toyed with her hair. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador wore warming blush amid an otherwise low-key makeup look, also sporting defined brows, plus a rosy red lip.

Demi Rose in a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose shows off jaw-dropping curves in lake photos

Demi had, shortly before her selfie, shared jaw-dropping lake photos as she showed off her bombshell curves while in a tight bodysuit.

Going for an ethereal vibe, the stunner told fans, “Fantasia.”

Demi Rose opens up on life in new Q&A

Headlines this week have been filled with Demi’s latest Instagram Q&A, one seeing her talk about being bullied at school, plus acting as a full-time caregiver for her disabled mother. Demi cared for her mom for seven years, although she then faced tragedy as she lost both her parents eight months apart.

“I get misjudged a lot but honestly those who meet me say I’m the nicest and that warms my heart,” Demi told fans.

As to her past, the model also wrote, “My childhood wasn’t glamorous. I hated it. There are definitely things I miss in life but as life progressed I love where it’s going.”

Showing she’s a glass-half-full kind of girl, Demi also revealed, “I like to think that whatever [sic] may happen to me has happened for a reason.”

Demi has enjoyed her most successful year to date in 2022. Chances are, she’ll hit 20 million IG followers any day now.