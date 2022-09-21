Demi Rose in sheer underwear is ‘constantly evolving’

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is showing off her bombshell curves in a jaw-dropping lingerie display.

The British model continues to delight her rising social media fanbase. With 19.9 million followers on Instagram, fans can likely expect a major celebration as Demi will probably hit 20 million soon.

Posting this week, Demi ditched her bikinis and swimsuits for a lingerie set, going sheer but staying classy as ever.

Drawing attention to her 24-inch waist, Demi donned a plunging and balconette-style bra in black, going see-through and embellished. She added in matching bottoms, standing amid warm golden lighting and holding a cute little red parasol.

Showing off her figure as she stood with closed eyes, Demi also wore a sheer and short lacy duster. She tagged herself home in Ibiza, Spain, writing:

“Constantly evolving. Steadily revolving.”

Demi’s summer 2022 posts came with a mish-mash of locations as she jet-setted around. She spent much of August in Mykonos, Greece, and one photo brought out the island’s architecture. Demi posed in a strapless and figure-hugging dress on August 21, reclining against an old and blue-painted doorway while showing off her shapely legs.

“Doesn’t it hurt your mind, me being on it all the time?” she captioned the image.

Demi Rose pushing on with life after tragedy

Shortly before the pandemic, Demi sadly lost both her parents under eight months apart. She has opened up about coping with grief and loss.

“I’ve lost both of my parents, my dad cancer and my mum had a heart attack which caused a stroke when I was 17 and I was left as her carer as she was left disabled. I was caring for her for so many years, about 7 years,” she told a Pretty Little Thing podcast. Ensuring her message helped others, the brunette beauty continued:

“And I think if I can inspire people by talking about grief, then you know if they can relate to me and they can understand it a little bit and I can help them then that’s important to me.”

Demi Rose’s career is on the up

In 2020, Demi ditched Fashion Nova to sign with the clothing label’s rival, Pretty Little Thing.

Demi holds an ambassador status with the label and has released two edits with them.

Demi has also been shouting out Dior a lot on social media – no word of a deal yet, though.