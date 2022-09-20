Demi Rose in sheer underwear enjoys weekend rose bath

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is stunning her Instagram followers in a glam bathtub shot as she shows off her bombshell figure while surrounded by romantic red rose petals.

The British model delighted her 19.9 million followers last weekend with sensual action as she reclined from a luxurious tub, although fans didn’t get Demi in her birthday suit.

Posing with her head resting against the tub’s edge and going dramatic with very long hair cascading down the side of the tub, Demi sizzled as she modeled a sheer and complicated white lingerie getup, adding in garters to up the ante and showcasing her curvy figure.

Demi closed her eyes for a calm moment as she posed from the square tub and showed off her shapely legs and tiny waist.

The 27-year-old went for a plunging bodice look with structured bust detailing, also wearing a Chanel necklace and a ring as she enjoyed her calm moment.

Demi tagged herself home in Ibiza, Spain, writing:

“Home sweet home.” She added in a red heart emoji as fans left over 120,000 likes in twelve hours.

Demi Rose knows good beauty

Demi might be famous for her curves, but her female fans are likely clued up on her self-care queen status. Demi is a massive fan of sound baths, bubble baths, and playing the harp, and she also practices mindfulness and meditation, alongside including yoga in her life.

As to beauty, Demi knows her stuff.

“I did beauty therapy for three years in college before I got into modeling so I always know what my skin needs,” she told Heat World.

“I always like to cleanse my face with a natural oil cleanser and with hot water and a flannel. I love a good face mask too and my favorite is Skin 111’s rose gold mask,” she added.

Demi Rose stuns fans with flawless curves on Instagram

As to her bathing habits, the star shared plenty, also revealing, “I love to have a bath if there is one. But in general I am really simple when I [bathe] or shower. I always use a fragrance-free shower gel just because I have sensitive skin.”

Demi will likely be delighting fans with a celebratory post as she hits 20 million Instagram followers. She is known for marking social media milestones with gushing posts. Demi shot to fame in 2016 for a brief fling with rapper Tyga, but is now very much a celebrity in her own right.