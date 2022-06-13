Demi Rose in sheer, stringy lingerie is a work of art

Demi Rose took her Instagram page by storm for the second time in two days, this time wowing in a sexy, sheer lingerie ensemble with stringy hip ties and a revealing bra top. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose proved once again that weekends aren’t the only time for spreading some sexy vibes around as she took to her Instagram page for the second time in two days to show off her physique in more risque attire.

The 27-year-old English model and overall stunner shared a sensual snap to her social media site to kick-start the week and curb those Monday workday blues.

Posing in a sheer lingerie ensemble, Demi got hearts racing everywhere as she appeared to be living the good life.

Demi Rose wore sheer lingerie with rose petal embellishments and stringy hip ties

The brunette beauty, who maintains a solid following of 19.8 million people, stunned in a sexy, red-themed lingerie inspiration, going bust out and nearly nude for the occasion.

Wearing a stringy little number containing thin bra straps that seemed to only just barely hold up her cups and hip ties that wrapped scantily around her waistline, Demi was a vision in red for the start of the week.

Demi’s outfit also sported some super-sheer material, with rose petal embellishments dotting around the mesh lining to cover up her more private areas while still leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

She matched her deep red lip stick hue to her lingerie and added some large, golden hoops on her ears for some extra flare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model captioned her post with the Spanish phrase “La vida es una obra de arte,” which translates to “Life is a work of art.”

Demi recently posed in just pearls and chains

Demi certainly seems to be used to getting all kinds of attention online as even a quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals only the hottest and showiest of posts with not a single share looking like it came from just a regular day.

The Brit proved that to be true once more just last month when she shared a seductive video clip of herself wearing nothing but a pearl-and-chain link choker that cascaded over her chest to barely conceal her sensitive parts.

The video had no clear tagging regarding location, however internet sleuths could work out that Demi was most likely posting from her home in Ibiza, Spain, given that many of her other recent shares have come from there.