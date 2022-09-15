Demi Rose in plunging swimsuit shows off headphones

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is showing off her figure and her headphones style in a new snapshot.

The British model and social media sensation snapped a quick selfie as she posted to her Instagram Stories today, sharing a solo moment and reminding fans that selfies aren’t a regular occurrence for her.

Demi has been making September headlines for show-stopping looks as she attended Burning Man in Nevada, although she has since told fans that she’s back to reality.

In a low-key shot that still showcased her figure, Demi shared a gorgeous photo on Thursday.

Demi posed close up, drawing attention to her curves while in a plunging and patterned bathing suit in black and white.

Going for rose prints, the stunner added in pops of color via her red, over-the-ear headphones, also offering no insight into where she might be.

Demi wore her long brown hair down and parted down the middle.

She also wore a low-key face of makeup, going for matte foundation and light blush, plus perfect and defined brows. A little mascara completed the look as Demi also showcased her plump pout.

Taking to her caption, Demi told her army of followers: “[Occasional] selfie.” Photos on Demi’s Instagram tend to come with her trusty photographer on the payroll.

Demi Rose takes a selfie in a swimsuit. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose set to hit milestone

Demi continues to thill fans as her popularity rises. She is fast approaching 20 million Instagram followers – with 19.8 million fans subscribed to her Instagram, she won’t have long to wait before hitting the milestone.

When Demi hits 20 million, it’ll mean a doubling of her following, and in just three years.

Demi Rose eyes doubling her following on Instagram

Demi hit 10 million followers back in September 2019. In a stunning lingerie share marking the milestone just over three years ago, she wrote:

“I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more.”

Demi added, “All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you.”