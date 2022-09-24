Demi Rose in plunging dress ’embraces her inner goddess’

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

British model Demi Rose channels her inner Grecian goddess in a classy new Instagram snap.

Posing before a stunning Athens backdrop, she looks stunning in the sunlight holding a paper fan to her face.

The social media star wowed in a denim swing-style dress, enhancing her iconic curves and showing off her chest with a plunging neckline.

The dress had an oversized collar and a small cap sleeve, which showed off her toned arms. It tied tightly at her waist, and then the material flared out, creating a beautiful silhouette.

Her long dark locks fell behind her shoulders, and a soft brown smoky eye is seen as she closes her eyes, letting the sunshine wash over her face.

Demi accessorized the dress with a large silver statement collar necklace and a white leather shoulder bag.

The bag appeared to be a Prada Cleo brushed-leather shoulder bag with a flap, priced at $2,900.

Stunning model Demi Rose wows in ancient city of Athens

Clearly inspired by her historic surroundings, the image was captioned, “Embracing my inner Goddess.”

Demi has a whopping 19.9 million followers on the Instagram platform, and the post was popular amongst her fans.

Countless comments were left on the post, with many in awe of her beauty.

Heart eye emojis were popular amongst commenters, and with others writing, “…” inner”? .. no. You embody a Goddess. Greece looks good on you,” and “Queen D❤️.”

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

The photo was part of an image carousel, which featured a breathtaking picture of the Acropolis, a historic landmark in the city of Athens.

The structure can be seen behind Demi in the cover image of the photoset.

Enjoying her sightseeing experience, she also added a video clip of her view while wandering around inside admiring the beauty of the ancient ruin.

Demi Rose shows off curves in tiny shorts

Fans have been enjoying Demi’s snapshots of her recent break in Greece, with many of her latest Instagram posts featuring stunning Grecian landscapes.

She shared an image of herself enjoying a refreshing-looking cocktail on a terrace that overlooked the amazing blue waters of Mykonos.

Her long dark tresses fell over her shoulder as she lounged in the blazing sunshine.

She wore barely there white bottoms, and her shirt was tagged Dior, featuring a fun summery green and orange print.

The additional photos feature a coffee table book on Greek islands, some wine bottles chilling above rippling water, and a ship passing over the ocean at sunset.

She captioned the post with a simple, “Life lately,” with an orange heart emoji.