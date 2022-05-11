Demi Rose in her birthday suit for gratitude

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose has stripped down to her birthday suit while celebrating being home in Ibiza and her health. The 27-year-old model has been out on the West Coast for Coachella recently, finally jetting back to Spain this week and seemingly very grateful to be back at her base.

Posting for her 19 million+ Instagram followers on Wednesday, the bikini bombshell ditched the swimwear for an all-skin look, also going selfie mode.

Demi Rose stuns topless with health update

The photos showed Demi stripped bare as she flaunted her ample assets, staying tasteful as usual.

Topless and fabulous, Demi shot the camera a fierce gaze from a space outfitted with an attractive, wood-framed mirror. The model posed wet-haired and wearing only discreet makeup, with a swipe right seeing her gazing to the side as she delivered a soft smile.

Taking fans prisoner with her good looks, the social media sensation gained over 98,000 likes in under two hours, writing:

“Healthy, hydrated, been working out daily, feeling balanced & I’m grateful. It’s good to be home! 🌞 Also back to my natural colour… you like?”

Demi had tagged herself at Ibiza Magic Island, her fond nickname for celeb-adored Ibiza. Rose quit the U.K. for her big move back in 2020 after admitting a miserable London lockdown.

Demi Rose reveals her diet

Health hasn’t always come easily to Rose, who is an eating disorder survivor and weighed 80 pounds at her sickest. She is now recovered. Of her diet, she told Daily Mail: “I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine… Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter…”

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!… All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy!” she added.

Demi had gone public with her prior eating disorder battles on social media, a brave move also seen by the likes of model Amelia Hamlin. While Hamlin dated Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, Rose has her own Kardashian links. In 2016, she had a brief fling with rapper Tyga, ex to Kylie Jenner.