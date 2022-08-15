Demi Rose in glitter outfit enjoys Vegas desert

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is taking it back to Burning Man as she shows off a past festival look from the Nevada desert.

The 27-year-old British beauty is fresh from sharing throwback looks on Instagram, with one documenting a bold and girly topless look and one donning a Burning Man festival outfit that showed Demi’s love of glitter.

Posing with her eyes closed behind shades, she enjoyed Las Vegas and the Black Rock Desert while highlighting her curves in an unusual and bold pasties getup.

All glitter and red hearts at the chest, Demi added in a red shawl, dramatic cream fan, plus statement eyewear.

Under the sun’s beating rays, the former Fashion Nova partner wore her locks braided while also adding in statement jewelry via her earrings.

“@demirose,” a caption on her Instagram read.

Demi Rose poses in red pasties. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi had added in gushing heart-face emoji as she seemingly missed the Burning Man action.

She has been traveling this month, however — hitting up both Mykonos and Athens during her Greek travels and breaking her Instagram silence while back in her swimwear.

Demi Rose stuns in curvy shots for 19.9 million fans

Fans are likely waiting for Demi to hit 20 million Instagram followers, as the milestone has just been reached by fellow bikini lover Paris Hilton.

Demi joined the digital space to escape school bullies, quickly becoming an internet sensation. In September 2019, she gushed over hitting 10 million followers, sharing a lingerie shot and writing, “I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words.”

“You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more. All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you,” she continued.

Demi Rose’s popularity is still on the upswing

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador, now a celebrity in her own right and with Kardashian links following her Tyga fling, also thanked fans a little over a year later when she hit 15 million followers.

“15 million of you. I am amazed…. Thank you for all your support,” she wrote in October 2020 while wearing in a swimsuit in Maldives waters.

“I never would have thought when I began Instagram and started modelling at 18 to have such an amazing fan base like I do now. I appreciate and love you all so much.”