Demi Rose in bikini shows her fabulous flowers

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is sending out goddess energy as she lounges around steps in a tiny bikini look while admiring her fabulous flowers.

The British model took to her Instagram Stories this week to take fans back to an old snap, one seeing her surrounded by a lavish rose display and showcasing her killer figure.

Demi posed amid a luxurious setting and on stacked stone steps leading up to a house.

Making the most of the summery weather, Demi showed off her toned legs in a tiny light sarong skirt, one she paired with a barely-there bikini top.

Posing strewn across the steps and barefoot, the 27-year-old leaned towards one of the many bouquets of white roses adorning the steps and seemingly keen to take a sniff.

No geotag was offered, possibly leaving fans wondering where and when the photo dates back to.

Demi Rose poses near flowers. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Recent headlines from Demi have been as much about the inside as the outside, though, this as her recent Instagram Q&A makes waves.

Demi Rose gets candid with new Q&A

Speaking earlier this month, Demi opened up on being bullied at school, her sexuality, and losing both parents under eight months apart.

“Growing up it was very hard getting bullied in school, having parental abuse, and then at the age of 17 becoming a full-time carer for my mother who had a heart attack, which caused a stroke and she became disabled, wheelchair bound,” she revealed.

Demi added that her mother had been disabled for seven years prior to passing.

Demi Rose grateful for the bad after difficult times

After saying that she has been “misjudged” in the past, the brunette beauty said, “I’m grateful for all the bad because it made me who I am I now have so much empathy for going through what I have.”

Demi often reaches out to fans on the mental health front and shares her own self-care as part of maintaining good mental health. She’s a fan of meditation and mindfulness, plus yoga and harp playing.

Demi is now enjoying the height of her fame and success. In 2020, she became an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and now boasts two edits with the clothing label. Demi has also been traveling and living the high life. In August, she dazzled while sharing updates from a lengthy vacation to Greece.

Demi is followed by 19.9 million on Instagram.