Demi Rose in bikini enjoys sunset swim

Demi Rose poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose snuck in a quick ocean dip before the weekend – perfect for a Friday Instagram update.

The 27-year-old model and social media sensation soaked up the Spanish ocean goodness as she delighted her 19 million+ followers with new photos yesterday, ones showing her looking gorgeous as she emerged from a lido and showed off her figure.

Demi Rose stuns in sunset swim snaps

Clinging onto the ladder of a Spanish ocean lido area and backed by dramatic rocks, Demi posed in a plunging swimsuit with a chest hoop detail in gold, plus plenty of complicated strings and cut-outs.

Flaunting her 24-inch waist and curvy hips, Demi sizzled with red lips and gold earrings, plus wet hair.

Sharing more of the gorgeous Ibiza sunset she was enjoying with a swipe, Demi showed off the black bikini while perched at the edge of a boat and floating her legs in the water.

Here, Demi gazed to the side, with a caption reading: “Sunset swim.”

Fans left over 80,000 likes in just two hours. After much traveling this year, Demi is now back to posting from her Ibiza, Spain base – the Pretty Little Thing ambassador has now been living in the Mediterranean destination for just under two years.

In July 2020, Demi made the decision to quit her native U.K., admitting a miserable London lockdown and opting for a fresh start.

Demi Rose says Ibiza move was the ‘best decision’

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me,” Demi told ES in September 2020. “I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work.”

That same year, Demi landed her ambassador role for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing and now boasts two edits with the label. Rose was a Fashion Nova face – she switched from one affordable brand to the other and hasn’t looked back. Also promoting PLT are celebrities including Jordyn Woods and Larsa Pippen. Demi is now inching her way towards 20 million Instagram followers.