Demi Rose in bikini celebrates ‘first swim of the year’

Demi Rose is stripped down to a hot red bikini to celebrate her “first” swimming session of the year. The British model and social media sensation has been making travel headlines in destinations one would assume to be offering swim opportunities, but her Instagram story this week suggested she may not have gotten the chance.

Demi posted mid-week following travels to St. Lucia, Palm Springs, CA, plus snowy France, this as she finally returns to her Ibiza, Spain base.

Demi Rose stuns in bikini for ‘first swim’

Stunning the camera with a low-key selfie, the 27-year-old flaunted her assets while shot close up, also switching back to brunette after a short stint as a blonde.

Demi sent out her doe-eyed gaze as she posed all fresh-faced and beautiful, tagging herself in Ibiza and wearing a very low-cut and halterneck bikini top held together by small clasps.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador stunned as she wore her hair down, also sporting thick brows and naturally long lashes.

“First swim of the year,” she wrote.

Demi’s posts this year have made headlines on virtually every front. She kicked off her 2022 travels in the Caribbean, then heading to luxurious French ski resort Courchevel, where posts saw her outfitted in Kardashian-adored designer Dior. The former Fashion Nova face has also been rocking Fendi as she ups her wardrobe game. April, meanwhile, brought more boho looks as the star hit up Coachella music festival.

October 2020 marked a major career win for Demi as she landed her PLT clothing gig. She now boasts two edits with the affordable apparel brand. That same month, Demi celebrated hitting 15 million Instagram followers, writing: “Heaven is a state of mind. 15 million of you. I am amazed. I never would have thought when I began Instagram and started modelling at 18 to have such an amazing fan base like I do now. I appreciate and love you all so much. Thank you for all your support.”

Demi Rose isn’t always smiles in bikinis

Demi is now followed by over 19 million.

The Instagram favorite has, however, revealed a side to her that isn’t all glam posing.

Earlier during COVID, she updated crying, saying: “Not every day is a good day. Not every day you feel as happy as you did the day before and it’s OK to feel like that. We are only human.”