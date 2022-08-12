Demi Rose in a thong makes ‘Charlie’s Angels’ phone call

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is giving the likes of Demi Moore a run for their money, this as she makes a Charlie’s Angels phone call in a thong look.

The 27-year-old British model confirmed just why she’s a social media sensation as she updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend, going sizzling in a thigh-skimming glitter minidress and even turning around for a cheeky view.

Posting after her August travels to Greece and finally back home in Ibiza, Spain, Demi stunned fans with her Friday share, one taking her outdoors, in the sun, and away from her signature swimwear territory.

Going for a bombshell look as she showed off her killer figure, Demi was filmed showing off her toned legs while seated amid glamorous limestone steps leading up to a swanky property with statement pillars.

Picking up an old-fashioned phone, the brunette was heard replying, “Good morning, Charlie!” after a male voice said, “Good morning, Angels!” Fans also got a view of Demi’s tiny waist and curves as she modeled the snazzy red tassel dress, one she paired with red high heels. Once standing, Demi turned around to confirm she’s a thong fan.

“Where are my Angels?” a caption read.

With 19.9 million followers, likes have come in fast. Real-life likes haven’t always come Demi’s way, though.

Demi Rose reveals bullying before modeling success

Demi this year spoke on the Dirty Mother Pukka podcast, where she addressed her past, one that involved high school bullies. Demi actually started her internet career to escape them.

“Through my childhood at school, I just got bullied by everyone,” she revealed.

“Boys, girls, and so I wasn’t really able to learn. Everyone just used to like to pick on me, put chewing gum in my hair, like, just to wind me up for their own entertainment.” Outlining a specific memory, the bikini queen continued, “There was one moment where I got so embarrassed, just by some girls, and growing up, I looked at my mum’s patterns of, say, if she’d have a problem she’d go to drink or whatever. So one day I remember being really embarrassed and my mum was at Weight Watchers and I was home alone, and I just poured myself two big glasses of vodka.”

Demi Rose approaching 20 million followers

Demi continues to enjoy a rising fanbase. In 2019, she gushed over hitting 15 million followers and is now 100,000 fans away from celebrating a 20 million-strong following.

Demi has, separately, risen from Fashion Nova influencer to Pretty Little Thing ambassador, switching from one company to the other in 2020.