Demi Rose impresses with bathrobe falling down

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is upping the ante by letting her fluffy bathrobe slip down. The British model has been offering BTS action as she preps for another glam shoot, posting for her 19 million+ Instagram followers and via a story today.

Demi ditched her signature bikini as she showed fans how she preps for her popular photos, and this look went comfy and sexy at once.

Demi Rose goes full bombshell in fluffy bathrobe

Stunning with her recent switch to blonde locks, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador posed looking like a total bombshell as she flaunted the results of her on-tap hair and makeup team.

Demi showcased a fair amount of cleavage as she sat in a bathrobe very much worn to show some skin, nonetheless managing to maintain her impeccable class as she highlighted her slender shoulders and famous assets.

Demi opted for tan eyeshadow and a mean catwing eyeliner, also showing off defined brows and her plump pout as she tagged her hairstylist and makeup artist. A simple ring was the only accessory.

Demi offered no context or geotag, although fans do know she’s been in California recently for Coachella.

Demi Rose seated in a bathrobe. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi’s recent posts have been showing off her Coachella experience – the Palm Springs, CA-held event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 on account of the global pandemic. Prior to hitting up the West Coast, Demi made headlines for jetting out to St. Lucia for a sun-drenched Caribbean break, then switching it to freezing snow for a luxurious stay in Courchevel, France. Here, she went full designer with her outfits, rocking both Celine and Dior.

Demi Rose is done with the U.K.

Demi also made major travel headlines back in 2020, but for permanent reasons. She decided to quit her U.K. base early on in the pandemic, settling in Ibiza, Spain for a new life in the sun. Speaking to ES in September of that year and explaining her move, Demi revealed:

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me.” She added: “I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.”