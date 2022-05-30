Demi Rose goes topless for ‘divine’ pearl and chains reveal

Demi Rose ensured that she got the week started off right when she shared a sultry series of snaps to her Instagram page, going topless save for a halter-style, revealing pearl choker adornment. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose made sure to get the week started off right and kick those Monday blues to the curb!

The brunette beauty, who is an English model, former DJ, and a major social media celebrity with a massive following of 19.7 million people, took to her Instagram page to get the internet buzz going and the 27-year-old did just that.

Posing for a professional series with photographer Danny Desantos, Demi shook her fans to the core as she went topless with a mere few strands of pearls to cover her up.

Demi went topless and wore a pearl-strand halter top that barely covered her up

Tagging her photographer, along with her makeup artist Aaliyah Diaz and her hairstylist Federico D’Abate, Demi wowed her followers with the sunny, sultry new vibe.

Although the stunner had previously sported the pearl-and-chains attire, as was shown via a different Instagram account, but this is the first time she has shared the Ibiza-based shots to her personal page.

Demi could be seen in a four-part series of shots, looking as toned, glowing, and summery as ever while casually doing what she does best and putting her ample assets forward for her followers to enjoy.

Starting with a shot that showed Demi’s near-full body, with the snap being cropped just below her knees, the model leaned against a tree trunk with her topless chest laid out for all the see, some pearl and chain strands cascading down from a choker around her neck over her modest areas and wrapping behind her back.

A silken-looking sarong skirt adorned the bottom half of her body, a knot tied up around her hip to hold the material in place.

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

The next three snaps let fans ogle over her as the camera zoomed in for a closer view of her upper parts before zooming back out to show Demi’s entire head-to-toe look.

Fans went crazy for the hot new look

While Demi’s fans are certainly very familiar with the stunner’s more revealing posts, they came out in droves to express their joy over Demi’s latest share.

Captioning the series with a simple “Divine,” Demi captured the attention of just about all of her followers with her insanely sexy post.

Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

“Beautiful my doll😍😍 my love” wrote one person, as others shared their thoughts with “Forbidden Girl 😍❤️🔥,” “You are manific ❤️❤️😍😍,” and “I love it 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Others seemed to agree that Demi embodied goddess vibes for her sultry new pics, with many commenting with just that as their one-word vote of support while more gave their words of endearment towards the model.