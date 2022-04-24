Demi Rose goes tight in corset dress showoff

Demi Rose smiling close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose has gone super-tight as she highlights her 24-inch waist and hourglass curves for another Instagram hit. The 27-year-old model has been upping the Coachella action as she attends this year’s musical festival in Palm Springs, with a final batch of photos seeing her kiss Coachella goodbye.

Posting for her 19 million+ followers, the British beauty wowed in an unusual look as she rocked a red dress with cowboy boots, also managing to inject some corset energy.

Demi Rose wows in killer dress look

Wowing the camera as she posed from a car, Demi stunned folding her legs and flashing her thighs as she modeled a strappy and slinky dress. A waist-flaunting corset chopped up the red as Demi mixed up the look with black – she matched her fun boots to her slit dress, also rocking a rosy red lip.

Demi sent out buckets of glam with flawless makeup and shades in her opening shot, then returning outdoors and backed by rocks, palms, and open water for a better look at the dress. She paired it with a matching bag.

Tagging herself in Palm Springs, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador wrote: “See you around,” possibly hinting that she was leaving Coachella. The music festival this year welcomed fellow celebs including Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, and Justin Bieber.

Demi’s post has now topped 200,000 likes.

Demi shot to fame as she joined MySpace to escape high school bullies, then winding up in the celebrity circle via a brief 2016 fling with rapper Tyga. Despite oozing confidence in her Instagram photos, Demi has a softer side to her. The mental health warrior has also opened up on anxiety and depression, plus losing both parents within one year.

Demi Rose says Instagram isn’t reality

In September 2020, she spoke with ES, largely covering her mental health and move from the U.K. to Spain. “I’ve been through a lot of trauma but in some ways through it I have become so much stronger, which is probably reflected on my social media and in the confident messages I post,” she said.

She added, “However, behind closed doors there’s been a lot of torment and I suppose I have turned that into a positive as I feel I have been through so much nothing can push me down again.”

Demi is hugely into mindfulness, meditation, and yoga. She’s also partial to a good bubble bath.