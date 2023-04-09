Just months after achieving an impressive social media milestone, Demi Rose accomplished another respectable feat.

After enjoying her birthday celebrations and spending time in Egypt channeling her inner goddess, Demi returned to work, serving looks and delivering fashion wins.

Since social media plays such a huge role in Demi’s career, every follower offers an opportunity for the influencer.

Therefore, Demi’s recent 20 million follower milestone on Instagram was a big deal.

Demi shared a gorgeous post of thanks and gratitude in honor of her success.

The model posted a sheer lingerie shot as she sat on a boat and looked beautiful.

Demi Rose celebrates 20 million followers on Instagram

Demi’s IG Story showed a gorgeous picture that she previously posted when she reached 15 million followers on the platform. The milestone came more quickly than Demi expected, and she expressed love to those who made the milestone possible.

In the post, Demi glowed while peering at the vast ocean surrounding her. Behind Demi, a colorful sunset with shades of yellow, orange, and pink created the perfect backdrop.

Demi’s luscious brown locks cascaded well past her shoulders, giving the model major mermaid vibes.

Demi Rose celebrated a milestone. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

As always, Demi’s makeup was exquisite, with winged liner, rosy cheeks, and lavish lashes.

It was easy to see why Demi has seen such success in the modeling world. She has continuously updated fans about her daily happenings while showing love to those who support her.

Demi Rose shares diet and fitness secrets

Demi’s endless curves and stunning appearance helped launch her career, where she has enjoyed staying power thanks to hard work.

The Birmingham native spends a lot of time improving her social media visibility and staying healthy behind the scenes.

Demi spoke with The Sun, where she discussed everything from working out to eating clean and all the topics in between.

The model said she secured the services of a Nike trainer, working out with him when she was in her native Birmingham.

As for specifics, Demi said, “We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too.”

The ex of Tyga continued, “If I’m in Birmingham, I try to go to the gym three to four times a week.”

As for her diet, Demi tries to avoid carbs.

Demi explained, “I don’t really have much carbs, basically nuts, nuts, nuts. For breakfast it’s usually eggs, lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad with a superfood.”

When dinner rolled around, Demi enjoyed fish with veggies or sushi.

Finally, Demi admitted that chocolate was her weakness.