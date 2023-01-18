Demi Rose was radiant in a metallic dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Demi Rose showed off her hourglass figure in a metallic gold gown while in Egypt. The dress perfectly hugged her figure and highlighted her curves as it reflected the light around her.

The British model let her long locks flow over her shoulder in little waves. Along with this, she styled intricate bands into her hair, which flowed down along her tresses.

Demi held a shiny gold prop in her left hand that featured red tear-drop jewels. She elevated her outfit with tall gold heels.

She made sure to show off a few angles of the dress by posing with her back to the camera and with a side shot as well.

Demi’s makeup was beautiful, with eyeshadow, long lashes, and glowing skin. She was surrounded by the Temple of Horus in Edfu, Egypt, and it was magnificent.

The social media personality posted the series of photos to Instagram with the caption, “Initiation.” It earned over 100,000 likes from Demi’s fans.

Demi Rose models for Perazna

Demi has continued to have success in her modeling career thanks to her hard work, talent, and of course, her stunning good looks. There’s no doubt why photographers are dying to capture Demi’s beauty.

The former DJ modeled for Perazna in an angelic outfit that wrapped around her body and complemented her figure.

According to Perazna’s website, she is a “visual storyteller,” and when she takes photographs of models like Demi, she says that she sets out to “capture the soul of my subjects.” If Demi’s soul is a divine goddess–Perazna nailed it.

The framing, lighting, and content of the photographs were absolutely superb. It’s clear that both Demi and Perazna were thrilled to be working with each other.

Demi Rose takes tea in style

Demi is constantly on the move, but she makes sure to get some much-needed tea time.

The influencer posted a breathtaking image of pouring herself some tea and looking gorgeous in the process. She sported a floral blouse with a low scooped neckline and a tie-up in the middle.

Her red curls flowed under a slightly deeper red beret, and her makeup was on point.

The contents of the table in front of her were just as mesmerizing, and Demi included a short video of herself eating a special treat in the post.

Demi included in her caption, “You’re my cup of tea.” Her fans seem to feel the same about her, as the post earned over 150,000 likes.