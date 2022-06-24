Demi Rose goes buns out for butt treatment

Demi Rose poses close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is taking care of her world-famous backside in a revealing video.

The British beauty, 27, is known for her 24-inch waist and hourglass curves, and a story on her Instagram today afforded an insight into how she maintains her figure.

Demi Rose takes care of her backside with clinic treatment

Posting on Friday, the model happily shared the extra help she gets to keep her peach looking A-Okay.

Filmed plonked on her front and clad in a tiny black thong and matching bra, Demi showed her “Pamper day” at the Shane Cooper clinic in London, U.K.

Fans saw the non-invasive, non-surgical, and cellulite-busting treatment being applied as Demi lay still on the clinic bed.

Stories also showed the Emsculpt being used on the Pretty Little Thing ambassador’s abs – the muscle-toning equipment is also endorsed by celebrities including actress Ashley Tisdale and reality star Savannah Chrisley. “When I’m in London I do all my favourite treatments. Always amazing to see you @shanecooperuk,” a caption read in one story.

Demi Rose having cellulite treatment. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi is loyal as they come. She was making headlines for stopping by Shane’s clinic back in 2019, when she told her Instagram followers: “I’m having my bespoke cellulite treatment. I love this treatment cos it makes me feel so confident.”

Rose, now iconic for her Kardashian-level curves, has repeatedly denied ever going under the knife. Outlining her beauty secrets for her social media fans, the star said: “Spf 50 sunscreen, a healthy diet, lots of water, no refined sugars, no junk food, sodas or smoking and possibly genetics!” She also clapped back at a fan suggesting she was surgically enhanced, stating: “I don’t have implants.”

Demi Rose stuns in bikini for summer

Demi updated her account five days ago with a stunning bikini sunbathe while poolside in Ibiza, Spain. Fans got extra hot action as she removed her bikini top, although a carefully placed hat kept her safe. “If you need me I’ll be here,” the bombshell wrote while posing in bikini bottoms and topping up her tan.

She closed her eyes for a glam finish, also showing off the perks of the sunny island she now calls home. Demi left the U.K. in July 2020 following a miserable lockdown in London. Demi was born in Birmingham, U.K. In 2016, she shot up the celebrity scene via her brief fling with rapper Tyga, ex to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.