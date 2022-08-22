Demi Rose is stunning in a tiny white outfit while enjoying time in Mykonos. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose is spending some time away from her beloved home in Ibiza to enjoy a little bit of time in Mykonos, Greece, a popular summer party destination for many celebs.

Based on her social media posts, Mykonos has been her temporary home for the month of August so far, though the model will likely return to Ibiza before long.

Though she sometimes goes stretches without posting on Instagram, this past week has been full of new content from the influencer.

While she’s still a face for Fashion Nova, her most recent photo share proves that she’s still living the Dior life, as the luxury brand is another of her favorites.

Her stylish and fashionable posts have gained her quite the following over the past several years, as the 27-year-old first gained popularity online when she was only 18.

Welcoming her latest post on Monday were 19.9 million followers who left over 25,000 likes on the post within the hour it was posted.

Demi Rose shows off curves in tiny shorts

Her share opened with a photo of herself enjoying a drink on a terrace that overlooked the brilliant blue waters in Mykonos.

Her long dark locks were swept back out of her face and flowed behind her as she lounged barefoot in the sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her shirt, tagged Dior, featured an orange and green pattern on white fabric and her white bottoms are barely visible in the photo.

The additional photos feature a coffee table book on Greek islands, some bottles chilling above rippling water, and a ship passing over the ocean at sunset.

She simply captioned the post, “Life lately,” with an orange heart emoji.

Though her life now seems to be going well, that wasn’t always the case for Demi.

Demi Rose reveals struggles with bullying and substance abuse

Earlier this year, Demi opened up about some of her past struggles while on the Dirty Mother Pukka podcast.

The revealed that she was bullied relentlessly at school by everyone, both boys and girls. She noted that they would “pick on me, put chewing gum in my hair, like, just to wind me up for their own entertainment.”

After dealing with bullying for so long, Demi attended therapy and took antidepressants, but things were still rough for her.

She revealed that she began drinking a lot of glasses of vodka, something that her mother did to cope as well. She admitted that one day she was feeling down and her mom wasn’t home, so she “just poured myself two big glasses of vodka.”

She added that she was probably around 15 years old, and she “was sick everywhere” when her mother came home.

Fortunately, she learned how to handle what was going on, and the hard lesson that sometimes, parents aren’t always right.