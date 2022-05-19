Demi Rose flaunts her fabulous buns in unzipped dress

Demi Rose smiling close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose has been getting her Star Wars on, channeling a Princess Leia look while in a tight and unzipped gold dress. The 27-year-old model and social media sensation this week ditched her signature bikinis for a dress-up, also giving her inner fangirl a giant nod.

Posting for her 19 million+ followers today, Demi shared a video via her stories.

Demi Rose channels Princess Leia in gold dress

All curves and looking her usual flawless self, Demi opted for selfie mode as she posed indoors and flaunted her assets.

Going very low-cut in metallic gold and cinch-waisted dress with a sheer skirt formed of segmented details, Rose pouted as she rocked two Princess Leia buns on either side of her head.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador offered a slight bra flash via her bustier-style dress, with the whole thing completed via pink highlighter, a mean catwing, plus gold eyeshadow matching the dress.

“Star child,” the brunette beauty wrote.

Demi has also seemingly ditched her brief stint as a blonde.

Demi is known for switching it up on Instagram. The stunner has channeled Marilyn Monroe vibes in swimwear and gone ski bunny during a recent ski vacation in Courchevel, France. She’s also been upping the designer action, this despite fronting affordable clothing label Pretty Little Thing. 2022 has seen Demi in celeb-adored Fendi, Dior, plus Celine.

Demi has now dropped two edits with the rival to Fashion Nova.

“Everyone deserves to feel empowered, and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourselves to the world as our highest selves. This collection is a form of self-expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while,” she stated as her second collection with PLT dropped last summer.”

Demi Rose stuns in swimsuit to thank fans

Demi was signed to PLT in fall 2020, with that same week seeing her celebrate hitting 15 million Instagram followers.

Stunning in a plunging swimsuit and from ocean waters, Demi wrote, “15 million of you. I am amazed. I never would have thought when I began Instagram and started modelling at 18 to have such an amazing fan base like I do now. I appreciate and love you all so much. Thank you for all your support.”

Demi shot to fame in 2016 after a brief fling with rapper, Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga.