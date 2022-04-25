Demi Rose flaunts curves pantless in over-the-knee boots

Demi Rose proved that she could rock pretty much any look when she arrived sans pants at Coachella. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark Media

Demi Rose continued her internet domination in another super sexy ensemble.

The sensual social media starlet, 27, gained fame on Instagram with her risque and model-esque posts, most notably baring lots of cleavage and skin for her 19.3 million followers.

Demi, who celebrated her birthday just a few weeks ago, has made another knock-out appearance, showing up in some daring clothing, or lack-there-of, for this year’s recent Coachella festival.

Demi went sans-pants and bust-lifting at Coachella

Strutting her stuff on the fields of the Coachella Music Festival in California on April 15, Demi was a vision in her bust-squeezing, behind-baring ensemble that looked more like it belonged in the bedroom than out on the grassy knolls of the year’s biggest musical show.

Despite being a highly-risque choice, Demi’s lingerie-esque, corset-style top and sheer tights that rose to meet her derriere in the back actually fit in well with the crowds at the eclectic venue.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Celebs often wear highly shocking outfits at Coachella, with Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, and other famous faces turning up this year in some vibrantly-hued and skin-revealing pieces.

Demi was no exception when she rocked the event in a hugging bustier top that appeared to angle downward to connect ever so slightly at the top of her thigh area to cover her private area while also showing off her infamous behind in the back.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The Instagram star kept her hair high in a tight, sleek ponytail and wore diamond-shaped shades on her flawlessly made-up face.

To contrast the fact that she strutted her stuff around the field without anything but some sheer tights on her legs, Demi chose some knee-high cowgirl boots to dress up the bottom half of her body.

Demi recently gave a rear view in a see-through skirt

Demi recently had her fan base going gaga for one of her newest looks when she shared a snap of herself rocking one of the first styles she had chosen to ring in Coachella.

Going for a sexy top with a criss-cross backing that hugged her upper back and shoulders, Demi looked like a golden goddess as she posed, facing away from the camera to properly show off her rear in the see-through, white skirted bottom that adorned her hips and legs.

The British-born stunner is currently said to have a net worth of around $4 million.