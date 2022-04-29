Demi Rose flaunts braless curves in ‘Barbie mode’

Demi Rose smiling close up. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose has officially entered “Barbie mode” while flaunting her assets. The 27-year-old model and social media sensation got all dolled up in a revealing look ahead of the weekend, posting an eye-popping outfit to her Instagram and delighting her 19 million+ followers.

Demi has been making April headlines for hitting up Coachella. Now, it looks like the British star is back at her day job.

Demi Rose goes eye-popping in ‘Barbie’ look

Posting footage of herself getting glammed up for a shoot, Demi stunned as she sat looking like a total doll, also mentioning one in her caption.

Demi posed showing off her new blonder locks, also drawing the eye to her ample assets as she went braless and basically open-chested in a skimpy and cropped pink cardigan.

The barely-there cardigan was only held together by a clasp as Rose brought the goods, but the finish was classy. Demi paired her white-piped top with a ripped pair of casual jeans, also flaunting her gorgeous facial features as she wore a full face of makeup.

“Barbie mode,” the ex to Tyga wrote as the camera zoomed in and out.

Demi, whose Instagram following keeps shooting up, has been making 2022 headlines for her travels, this as lockdown measures ease. The U.K. native, who quit London for a new life in Ibiza, Spain in 2020, has visited St. Lucia in the Caribbean and snowy Courchevel, France this year, with her most recent jet-setting seeing her on the West Coast for Coachella. During her St. Lucia break, she turned heads in a cute yellow bikini while showing off her killer figure, writing: “Bliss.”

Rose might be known for her enviable curves, but the star hasn’t had it easy. She’s an eating disorder survivor, having weighed as little as 80 pounds at her sickest.

Demi Rose opens up on body image issues

“I had a curvy figure at 16 and wanted to lose a load of weight so I went through a period of getting so skinny and putting myself on a strict diet. I was so unhappy and hated my body,” she told The Daily Mail. “One day I woke up and realized I had to get better for myself. I started going to the gym, eating normally, and now I’m so confident with my body,” she added. Also revealing a high-calorie, but healthy, food she adores, the model stated: “Everyone says I’m the healthiest person I know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.”