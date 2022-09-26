Demi Rose enjoys the sunset in her birthday suit

Demi Rose poses amid greenery. Pic credit: @demirose/Instagram

Demi Rose reflects on life’s best moments as she enjoys a gorgeous sunset view in her birthday suit.

The British model and social media sensation opted for a sensual vibe as she posted to her Instagram Stories yesterday, ending the weekend with a little thought for her army of followers and showing off her famous figure.

Opting out of her signature swimwear, Demi posed with her curves tastefully showcased in the nude, also going close up as she lay on her side and gazed out towards a setting sun.

The photo showed the 27-year-old facing sheer drapes opening onto a terrace area with tiki detailing and a view of fiery orange skies, clouds, and ocean waters.

Upping the zen vibes, Demi told fans she feels that “moments” gain value when you realize they’ll never repeat themselves.

Demi didn’t let fans know where she was in the photo.

Demi has, however, been using geotags for recent posts – last weekend, she took fans back to her Greece travels, tagging herself at The Acropolis in Athens as she fanned herself while enjoying the ancient ruins and modeling a gorgeous blue dress.

Demi Rose stuns in blue dress while in Greece

Posing with closed eyes in her plunging and cute denim number, Demi drew attention to her curves and her tiny waist, writing:

“Embracing my inner goddess.”

Demi is known for practicing self-acceptance and also for her mindfulness, meditation, and harp playing.

Demi Rose upping her designer game in 2022

Demi made 2020 headlines for leaving her Fashion Nova gig as she joined forces with the brand’s rival, Pretty Little Thing. There’s more designer action on her Instagram now, though.

French designer Dior has been getting plenty of promo, and a recent share showed Demi tagging Italian label Prada. Demi posed in a super tight and low-cut top and jeans, joking that the “perfect top doesn’t exist.”

Demi has also been making more serious headlines as she discusses overcoming grief after losing both parents under eight months apart.

“I think if I can inspire people by talking about grief, then you know, if they can relate to me and they can understand it a little bit, and I can help them, then that’s important to me,” she said on a Pretty Little Thing podcast, this as she hoped to reach out to others going through the grieving process.